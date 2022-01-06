Vermont Camp & School Finder
Kids VT Camp and School Fair

A parent’s to-do list is never-ending. Let Kids VT lend a hand!

Join us on Saturday, February 10, 2024, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Burlington Hilton for the 27th annual Kids VT Camp & School Fair presented by Vermont Federal Credit Union. Admission is free.

This is a great opportunity to:

  • Discover dozens of great regional summer camps and schools.
  • Connect with representatives and get your questions answered.
  • Get all your research and planning done in one day — and have fun, too!

The 2024 Kids VT Camp & School Fair is presented by:

Vermont Federal Credit Union

2024 Fair Exhibitor List (so far!)

Mountain Village School
School-Year

Mountain Village School

  • Camp Type: Coed
  • Ages: Elementary
Academics / Skills
+5
Adventure Farm / Animals Nature Visual Arts Water Activities
Schoolhouse Main
Schoolhouse2
Schoolhouse 3
schoolhouse5
Schoolhouse4
School-Year

The Schoolhouse Learning Center

Academics / Skills
+1
Nature
Burlington Parks Rec Main
Burlington Parks Rec 2
Burlington Parks Rec 4
Burlington Parks Rec 3
Burlington Parks Rec 5

Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront Camps

Academics / Skills
+6
Adventure Nature Performing Arts Sports Visual Arts Water Activities
JCOGS1
JCOGS2
JCOGS3
JCOGS4
JCOGS5
JCOGS6

Camp Kehilah at Jewish Community of Greater Stowe

  • Camp Type: Day Camp, Coed
  • Ages: Elementary
Nature
+5
Performing Arts Religious Sports Visual Arts Water Activities
Camp Mi-Te-Na & Camp Foss main
Camp Mi-Te-Na & Camp Foss 5
Foss 2
Foss 3
Foss 1

Camp Mi-Te-Na & Camp Foss

  • Camp Type: Overnight Camp, Boys Only, Girls Only
  • Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
Adventure
+5
Farm / Animals Nature Performing Arts Sports Water Activities
Charlotte Equestrian Center Main
Charlotte Equestrian Center 2
Charlotte Equestrian Center 3
Charlotte Equestrian Center 4
Charlotte Equestrian Center 5

Charlotte Equestrian Center-Horse Camp

Farm / Animals
+1
Sports
Circus Smirkus Main
Circus Smirkus 2
Circus Smirkus 3
Circus Smirkus 4
Circus Smirkus 5

Circus Smirkus Camp

Adventure
+2
Performing Arts Sports
NM8_7797
Double H Opening Day 2017 WEB-6676
NPM_4565
NPM_5062
NPM_6624

Double H Ranch

  • Camp Type: Overnight Camp, Coed, Families
  • Ages: Preschoolers, Elementary, Preteens, Teens
Adventure
+2
Nature Special Needs
LCCSailingCenter-Main
LCCSailingCenter2
LCCSailingCenter3
LCCSailingCenter4
LCCSailingCenter5

Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center

Adventure
+4
Nature Special Needs Sports Water Activities
LETGoYourMind -Main
LETGoYourMind2
LETGoYourMind3
LETGoYourMind4
LETGoYourMind5

LetGoYourMind Summer STEM Programs

Academics / Skills
+1
Visual Arts
Mater 4
Mater 1
Mater 2
Mater 3
Mater5

Mater Christi Camp

Adventure
+5
Nature Performing Arts Sports Visual Arts Water Activities
Mt. Norris Camp1
Mt. Norris Camp2
Mt. Norris Camp3
Mt. Norris Camp4
Mt. Norris Camp5
Mt. Norris Camp6

Mt. Norris Scout Reservation Summer Camp

  • Camp Type: Coed, Families
  • Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
Academics / Skills
+5
Adventure Nature Scouting Sports Water Activities
horizontal1.jpeg
boys__horiz
horiz__kids_w_balls
horizontal_3__kitchen.jpeg
horizontal_2__singing.jpeg
horizontal_2__singing.jpeg (1)

Ohavi Zedek Summer Day Camp

Farm / Animals
+5
Nature Performing Arts Religious Sports Visual Arts
Partners In Adventure Main
Partners In Adventure 2
Partners In Adventure 3
Partners In Adventure 4
Partners In Adventure 5

Partners In Adventure

  • Camp Type: Day Camp, Coed
  • Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
Adventure
+4
Nature Special Needs Sports Water Activities
Petra cliffs -Main
Petra Cliffs 3
Petra Cliffs 4
Petra 3

Petra Cliffs Climbing Center & Mountaineering School

Adventure
+2
Nature Sports
Pok main
Pok 1
Pok 3
Pok 4
Pok 3

Pok-O-MacCready Camps

  • Camp Type: Day Camp, Overnight Camp, Coed
  • Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
Adventure
+5
Farm / Animals Nature Sports Visual Arts Water Activities
Mountain Village School main
Mountain Village School 2

Red Clover Camp

Adventure
+4
Nature Sports Visual Arts Water Activities
sylvan02-22
sylvan01-22
sylvan03-22
sylvan04-22

Sylvan Learning Summer Camps

  • Camp Type: Day Camp, Coed
  • Ages: Preschoolers, Elementary, Preteens, Teens
Academics / Skills
TDI 2
TDI 3
TDI 4
TDI 5

Talent Development Institute

  • Camp Type: Day Camp, Overnight Camp, Boys Only, Girls Only, Coed
  • Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
Academics / Skills
+2
Performing Arts Visual Arts
Flynn 2
Flynn 3
FLynn Main

The Flynn

Performing Arts
GIV Main
GIV 2
GIV 3
GIV4
GIV 5

The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont

  • Camp Type: Coed
  • Ages: Teens
Academics / Skills
+4
Adventure Nature Performing Arts Visual Arts
VT Golf Main
VT Golf 2
VT Golf 3
VT Golf 4

Vermont Golf Association

  • Camp Type: Day Camp, Coed
  • Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
Sports
Smuggs1
Smuggs3
Smuggs2
Smuggs4
Smugg5

Vermonter Summer Programs at Smugglers’ Notch Resort

  • Camp Type: Day Camp, Coed
  • Ages: Preschoolers, Elementary, Preteens, Teens
Academics / Skills
+5
Adventure Nature Special Needs Visual Arts Water Activities
Y Adventure Day Camp Main
Y Adventure Day Camp 2
Y Adventure Day Camp 3
Y Adventure Day Camp 4
Y Adventure Day Camp 5

YMCA Adventure Camp at Rock Point

Adventure
+3
Nature Sports Water Activities
Camp Abnaki
Kayaking at Camp Abnaki
Camp Abnaki
Basketball at Camp Abnaki
Archery at Camp Abnaki

YMCA Camp Abnaki

Adventure
+3
Nature Sports Water Activities
Hochelaga MAIN
Hochelaga 2
Hochelaga 3
Hochelaga 4
Hochelaga 5

YWCA Vermont Camp Hochelaga

  • Camp Type: Day Camp, Overnight Camp, Girls Only, Coed
  • Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
Nature
+4
Performing Arts Sports Visual Arts Water Activities

Want to exhibit at the Fair?

If you run a camp or school, come tell your story to all the families attending this year's Kids VT Camp and School Fair.

