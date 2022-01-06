A parent’s to-do list is never-ending. Let Kids VT lend a hand!
Join us on Saturday, February 10, 2024, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Burlington Hilton for the 27th annual Kids VT Camp & School Fair presented by Vermont Federal Credit Union. Admission is free.
This is a great opportunity to:
- Discover dozens of great regional summer camps and schools.
- Connect with representatives and get your questions answered.
- Get all your research and planning done in one day — and have fun, too!
The 2024 Kids VT Camp & School Fair is presented by:
2024 Fair Exhibitor List (so far!)
-
-
Camp Type: Daytime, Coed
-
Ages: Preschoolers, Elementary, Preteens
-
-
Camp Type: Day Camp, Coed, Families
-
Ages: Preschoolers, Elementary, Preteens, Teens
-
-
Camp Type: Day Camp, Coed
-
Ages: Elementary
-
-
Camp Type: Overnight Camp, Boys Only, Girls Only
-
Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
-
-
Camp Type: Coed
-
Ages: Preschoolers, Elementary, Preteens, Teens
-
-
Camp Type: Overnight Camp, Coed, Families
-
Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
-
-
Camp Type: Overnight Camp, Coed, Families
-
Ages: Preschoolers, Elementary, Preteens, Teens
-
-
Camp Type: Day Camp, Coed, Families
-
Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
-
-
Camp Type: Day Camp, Coed
-
Ages: Elementary, Preteens
-
-
Camp Type: Day Camp, Coed
-
Ages: Preschoolers, Elementary
-
-
Camp Type: Coed, Families
-
Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
-
-
Camp Type: Day Camp, Coed
-
Ages: Preschoolers, Elementary
-
-
Camp Type: Day Camp, Overnight Camp, Coed
-
Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
-
-
Camp Type: Day Camp, Overnight Camp, Coed
-
Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
-
-
Camp Type: Day Camp, Coed
-
Ages: Preschoolers, Elementary, Preteens, Teens
-
-
Camp Type: Day Camp, Overnight Camp, Boys Only, Girls Only, Coed
-
Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
-
-
Camp Type: Day Camp, Coed
-
Ages: Preschoolers, Elementary, Preteens, Teens
-
-
Camp Type: Day Camp, Coed
-
Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
-
-
Camp Type: Day Camp, Overnight Camp, Boys Only
-
Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
-
-
Camp Type: Day Camp, Overnight Camp, Girls Only, Coed
-
Ages: Elementary, Preteens, Teens
Want to exhibit at the Fair?
If you run a camp or school, come tell your story to all the families attending this year's Kids VT Camp and School Fair.